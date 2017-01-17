Democrats Will Keep Pressure on Trump’s Nominees

“Senate Democrats may not have landed a kill shot when it comes to Trump’s cabinet nominees, but that hasn’t tamped down their overall belief that they are well-positioned going into the second week of appointment hearings — especially after the latest Price and Puzder reports,” Playbook reports.

Said one Democratic aide: “Many of these nominees are at the point where even if they’re confirmed, they have reached the ‘embattled’ status that, at best, erodes any momentum that Trump’s nominees might have offered him, and at worst will get in their way as they try to implement Trump’s agenda.”