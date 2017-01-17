Ryan and Trump Set for Medicare Showdown

Politico: “Since the election, Paul Ryan has accommodated and deferred to Donald Trump on all sorts of issues they don’t see eye-to-eye on. But when it comes to Ryan’s career-defining cause — overhauling Medicare and other entitlements — the speaker has held his ground. The clashing philosophies between the GOP’s two top pols — Trump once called Ryan’s doctrine ‘political suicide’ — is about to come to a head. Left unresolved, it threatens to sink tax reform, a top priority for both men.”

Meanwhile, Ryan told Mike Allen in a phone interview that he wants to “have more conversations about” Trump’s plan to confront drug companies over their pricing, forcing them to compete for government business.