Schumer Says Price May Have Broken the Law

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told CNN that Donald Trump’s pick to quarterback the replacement of Obamacare, Tom Price, might have broken the law with a questionable stock purchase.

Said Schumer: “If he knew about it, it could very well be a violation of the law. Now they say there’s a broker, it’s kind of strange that this broker would pick this stock totally independently of him introducing legislation that’s so narrow and specific to this company.”

Meanwhile, Time reports Price invested in six pharmaceutical companies before Medicare fight.