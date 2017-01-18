FBI Probes Possible Covert Kremlin Aid to Trump

“The FBI and five other law enforcement and intelligence agencies have collaborated for months in an investigation into Russian attempts to influence the November election, including whether money from the Kremlin covertly aided President-elect Donald Trump,” McClatchy reports.

“Investigators are examining how money may have moved from the Kremlin to covertly help Trump win… One of the allegations involves whether a system for routinely paying thousands of Russian-American pensioners may have been used to pay some email hackers in the United States or to supply money to intermediaries who would then pay the hackers, the two sources said.”