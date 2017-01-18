Priebus Tasked with Bringing Order to White House

New York Times: “In a city bracing for convulsive change, Mr. Priebus has emerged as an unlikely symbol of stability, someone who they hope will domesticate the new president and transform his storm-the-gates campaign into a normal, functional White House that can ‘make America sane again,’ in a phrase making the rounds this week among congressional Republicans.”

“Mr. Priebus has had a spotty record on cabinet picks, pushing hard for the long-shot nomination of former Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani of New York as secretary of state. But Mr. Priebus has had a relatively free hand to pick the operational staff that handles the day-to-day operations of every White House, while selling Mr. Trump on Sean Spicer, the pugnacious R.N.C. spokesman, for White House press secretary.”