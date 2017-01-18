How Trump Came Up with ‘Make America Great Again’

Washington Post: “It happened on Nov. 7, 2012, the day after Mitt Romney lost what had been presumed to be a winnable race against President Obama. Republicans were spiraling into an identity crisis, one that had some wondering whether a GOP president would ever sit in the Oval Office again.”

“But on the 26th floor of a golden Manhattan tower that bears his name, Trump was coming to the conclusion that his own moment was at hand. And in typical fashion, the first thing he thought about was how to brand it.”

“Five days later, Trump signed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, in which he asked for exclusive rights to use ‘Make America Great Again’ for ‘political action committee services, namely, promoting public awareness of political issues and fundraising in the field of politics.’ He enclosed a $325 registration fee.”