Trump to Be Sworn In at Noon

“Donald John Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States at noon on Friday, on a day that is expected to offer less ceremony and flourish than previous inaugurations — while ushering in a transformative shift in the country’s leadership,” the Washington Post reports.

“After taking the oath of office, President Trump will attend a luncheon at the Capitol, and his inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue will begin about 3 p.m. That parade is supposed to last about 90 minutes — which would make it one of the shortest inaugural parades in recent history. Tens of thousands of protesters are expected during the day: Protest groups have vowed to gather at each of the 20 security checkpoints where attendees will enter the Mall.”

“Some groups have even vowed to ‘paralyze’ the city, by blocking traffic and even public transit.”

