Kushner Cleared to Serve as Trump Adviser

The Justice Department issues a 14-page opinion saying that President Trump’s appointment of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as a senior White House adviser did not violate federal anti-nepotism laws, the New York Times reports.

“Government lawyers said that the president’s special hiring authority exempted White House positions from federal laws barring the president from appointing relatives to lead a federal agency. The White House, the department said, is not technically an executive agency.”