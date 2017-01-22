Trump Already Distancing Himself from Press Secretary

The New York Times reports that White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s first appearance yesterday “went too far,” according to “the people familiar with Mr. Trump’s thinking.”

Weekly Standard: “Rule #1 for press relations is that you can obfuscate, you can misrepresent, you can shade the truth to a ridiculous degree, or play dumb and pretend not to know things you absolutely do know. But you can’t peddle affirmative, provable falsehoods. And it’s not because there’s some code of honor among press secretaries, but because once you’re a proven liar in public, you can’t adequately serve your principal. Every principal needs a spokesman who has the ability, in a crunch, to tell the press something important and know that they’ll be believed 100 percent, without reservation.”