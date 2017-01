White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that beginning later this week, he will take questions at his daily press briefing via Skype from reporters based outside of Washington, Politico reports.

“Spicer said four of the so-called ‘Skype seats’ will be available for each daily briefing… The Skype seats will be available to reporters based 50 miles or more outside of Washington who work for organizations who do not have a permanent ‘hard pass’ to the White House.”