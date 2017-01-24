Expect More Social Gatherings in the White House

Playbook: “Here’s a rule of thumb in D.C.: The more principals in the room, the less gets done. When a president of either party calls a meeting of all congressional leaders, it’s a pretty sure bet that little substantive will happen. But in this case, that’s OK. President Trump’s decision to hold a happy hour, of sorts, with congressional leadership was a first step in building a relationship between a president new to D.C. and people who matter on the Hill. Expect Trump to do a lot of this. Barack Obama did famously little of it.”