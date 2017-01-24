Trump Will Keep Comey as FBI Director

FBI Director James Comey “told his top agents from around the country that he had been asked by President Trump to stay on the job running the federal government’s top law enforcement agency,” the New York Times reports.

“A decision to retain Mr. Comey would spare the president another potentially bruising confirmation battle. It also would keep Mr. Comey at the center of the F.B.I.’s investigation into several Trump associates and their potential ties with the Russian government.”