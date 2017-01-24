Trump Will Sign Orders Restricting Immigration

President Trump “is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restricting immigration from Syria and six other Middle Eastern or African countries,” Reuters reports.

“In addition to Syria, Trump’s orders are expected to temporarily restrict access to the United States for most refugees. Another order will block visas from being issued to those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen… The restrictions on refugees are likely to include a multi-month ban on admissions from all countries until the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security can make the vetting process more rigorous.”