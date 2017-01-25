Poll Finds Trump’s Message Is Resonating

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds President Trump’s inaugural message “is resonating with voters, refuting the idea that Trump bungled his first speech as commander in chief. Trump got relatively high marks on his Friday address, with 49% of those who watched or heard about the speech saying it was excellent or good, and just 39% rating it as only fair or poor.”

“Sixty-five percent of those surveyed reacted positively to the ‘America First’ message, the cornerstone of the Trump campaign and governing posture. Americans are looking for Trump to put his slogan into action: 61% said they agreed with Trump’s plan that the federal government should ‘buy American and hire American.’”