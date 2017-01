Senate Minority Leaders Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told USA Today that the odds were “50-50” that Senate Republicans won’t be able to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a signature promise by Trump and other GOP candidates.

“Republicans insist they want to keep the most popular provisions of the law known as Obamacare, including provisions that ensure people with pre-existing medical conditions can buy insurance. But he notes they are divided on how to achieve that and pay for it.”