Trump Settles Into His New Home

“President Trump, who flew across the country on hundreds of nights during the 2016 campaign to sleep in his own bed, has now spent five straight days in the unfamiliar surroundings of the White House. His aides say he was apprehensive about the move to his new home, but Mr. Trump has discovered there is a lot he likes,” the New York Times reports.

“The White House is the only property that Mr. Trump has slept in that is more famous than one of his own, and he seems in awe.”

“Among modern American presidents, Mr. Trump may be best situated to work where he lives. For decades, he has lived in a penthouse apartment on the 58th floor of Trump Tower and taken an elevator down to the 26th floor, where he has a corner office with views of Central Park. Many presidents have complained of being cooped up inside the White House — George W. Bush in particular said he missed the outdoors — but Mr. Trump can go for days without breathing in fresh outside air.”