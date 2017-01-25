Trump’s Photo Op Presidency

CNN: “Trump’s daily schedule is packed with meetings that double as photo ops — on Monday, six in a single day — reinforcing his administration’s message about getting to work and overturning Obama administration policies.”

“Trump cares deeply about visuals, knowing that sometimes pictures speak louder than words. Sometimes he even narrates what he’s doing to the camera crews, acting as both the star and director simultaneously. The new president is back in his element, hosting a show, this time not in the Apprentice boardroom but in the Oval Office.”