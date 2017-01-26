Doomsday Clock Is Now 30 Seconds Closer to Midnight

“The minute hand on the Doomsday Clock ticked closer to midnight Wednesday, as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said it’s seeing an increase in dangers to humanity, from climate change to nuclear warfare,” NPR reports.

“The group took the ‘unprecedented’ step of moving the clock 30 seconds closer to midnight, to leave it at 2 1/2 minutes away. The setting is the closest the clock has come to midnight since 1953, when scientists moved it to two minutes from midnight after seeing both the U.S. and the Soviet Union test hydrogen bombs. It remained at that mark until 1960.”