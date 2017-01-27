GOP Lawmakers Think Trump Will Support Tax Reform

Playbook: “Republicans didn’t come out of their retreat in Philadelphia with a grand plan — they really never do. But they feel like they’ve notched one big victory: President Trump seems generally supportive of a key element of their tax plan. Border adjustment is a plan that taxes imports instead of exports. Republicans haven’t had an easy time explaining it. Trump nodded toward it in his speech to the GOP and then, later, Sean Spicer suggested it would be the mechanism to pay for the wall with Mexico. He later backed off of that, saying there are many ways to pay for the wall. But that doesn’t mean that this plan won’t be part of overall tax reform.”

“The fact remains: Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) — through lots of backchannel chats with Trump — seems to have succeeded in bringing the Hill and White House together on tax reform. For now.”