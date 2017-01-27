Trump Gambles on Bilateral Trade Deals

President Donald Trump “is betting big that he can harness U.S. strategic and economic heft to press other countries into one-on-one trade deals, a sharp reversal from recent U.S. policy to negotiate sprawling regional agreements that cover broad swaths of the global economy,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The strategy reflects the view of a confident deal maker that trading partners will come to the table ready to make enough concessions to Washington to justify meaningful bilateral deals — and that other economic blocs won’t seize the moment to expand and integrate further, crowding out the U.S.”