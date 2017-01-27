Trump Changes the Presidency In Just a Week

“Forget the first 100 days. It’s only been a week and Donald Trump is reinventing the presidency,” CNN reports.

“Amid a torrent of action, disruption and protest, the new President’s moves on trade, immigration and foreign policy have honored his campaign promises — and dramatically reshaped Washington’s role in national and global affairs.”

“Some things are clear at the end of this jarring week. Trump won’t have an epiphany and suddenly embrace Beltway conventions. As president, he will keep conjuring his own reality and is happy to use the backdrop of the White House to advance his many rhetorical wars.”

For members: Trump Thrives In Chaos