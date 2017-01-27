Trump Shuts Door to Refugees

“President Trump signed an executive order Friday that would temporarily halt the nation’s refugee program and usher in the most sweeping changes in more than 40 years to how the U.S. welcomes the world’s most vulnerable people,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“The order would block all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and suspend the acceptance of refugees from war-torn Syria indefinitely.”

Politico: “Trump’s order, which he has described as ‘extreme vetting,’ could pose some legal and procedural headaches for the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security, the two agencies largely responsible for implementing the policies. That’s in large part because some of the language is vague and hard to define.”