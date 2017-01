A new Quinnipiac poll shows that just 16% of Americans want Congress to repeal all of Obamacare, while 51% say it should repeal only parts and 30% say it shouldn’t repeal anything.

More important: When asked if they would be more likely or less likely to vote for a senator or member of Congress who votes for repeal, voters said “less likely” by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.