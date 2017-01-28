Pence Pledges Full Review of Voting Rolls

“In a private meeting with congressional Republicans this week, Vice President Pence vowed that the Trump administration would pursue a wide-ranging probe of voting rolls in the United States to examine whether millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election as President Trump has charged.”

“The vice president’s comments, captured in a recording obtained by the Washington Post, give the clearest indication yet of how the Trump administration intends to investigate whether 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 general election, an unsupported claim Trump has made.”