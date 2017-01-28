Russian Arrests Pose Clue In Election Hacking

“Ever since American intelligence agencies accused Russia of trying to influence the American election, there have been questions about the proof they had to support the accusation,” the New York Times reports.

“But the news from Moscow may explain how the agencies could be so certain that it was the Russians who hacked the email of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Two Russian intelligence officers who worked on cyberoperations and a Russian computer security expert have been arrested and charged with treason for providing information to the United States.”