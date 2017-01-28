Trump’s First Interview Ratings Well Short of Obama’s

Variety: “The first primetime interview with President Trump after his official ascension to the office didn’t set the Nielsen charts aflame. In Nielsen’s preliminary ratings, President Trump’s interview with ABC News’ David Muir on Wednesday night drew a 1.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 7.5 million viewers on the whole, winning the night but well short of President Obama’s first primetime interview after taking office in 2009.”

“Obama’s first primetime interview — as opposed to a televised press conference or late-night talk show appearance — on March 22, 2009 notched a 3.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and drew a total audience of 17.04 million.”