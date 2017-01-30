Chaos Inside the White House

Sources “high-up inside the administration” tell Mike Allen that the bungled rollout of the refugee ban over the weekend “are indicative of bigger problems ahead.”

In addition to worries about an insular decision making process, President Trump “is showing no signs of wanting order: He loves the competing views, internally and externally, allowing him to be the (usually last-minute) decider.”

Also worrying: “The place oozes paranoia. So every bad move is simply chalked up to media-hate.”

