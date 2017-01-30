Diplomats Consider Dissent Over Immigration Ban

“Dozens of foreign service officers and other career diplomats stationed around the world are so concerned about President Donald Trump’s new executive order restricting Syrian refugees and other immigrants from entering the United States that they are contemplating taking the rare step of sending a formal objection to senior State Department officials in Washington,” ABC News reports.

“In recent days, drafts of a dissent memo have been circulating among diplomats and associates abroad expressing concern that the new restrictions — which Trump said would help ‘keep America safe’ — are un-American and will actually paralyze efforts to stop terrorist attacks in the U.S.”

Lawfare: “Consider this a major bureaucratic uprising on the part of career foreign service officers against the President on his executive order on refugees.”