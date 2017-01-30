Trump’s Competency Now Being Questioned

First Read: “Of course, competency — or a lack thereof — has been a stumbling block for past presidents, on matters big or small. Think Hurricane Katrina for George W. Bush or the Healthcare.Gov website for Barack Obama. But what’s extraordinary about all the chaos resulting from Trump’s travel ban is that it 1) came less than two weeks on the job, 2) came from an executive order, and 3) was on a campaign promise. So this wasn’t a response to a natural disaster, or a computer glitch caused by a contractor. It was an early priority for the administration — and they didn’t have their act together. Also, note that much of the criticism coming from Republicans is on the competency angle.”