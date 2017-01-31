Brat Says Lawmakers Feeling Heat Over Obamacare Repeal

Rep. David Brat (R-VA) told a conservative audience he “is feeling some political pressure as Republicans in Congress move to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” the Richmond Times Dispatch reports.

Said Brat: “Since Obamacare and these issues have come up, the women are in my grill no matter where I go. They come up — ‘When is your next town hall?’ And believe me, it’s not to give positive input.”

He pleaded with the audience to get organized: “Help us write newspaper articles. We’re getting hammered.”