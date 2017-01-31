Le Pen’s Main Rival Hit with Fresh Scandal

“French presidential candidate Francois Fillon employed two of his children as legislative aides, Le Canard Enchaine newspaper said, adding to the scandal that is starting to surround his election bid,” Bloomberg reports.

“Fillon has been the establishment’s leading candidate in the battle to stop Marine Le Pen’s populist campaign to seize the presidency and lead France out of the euro. Fillon won the Republicans’ primary boasting that he had the irreproachable integrity required to lead the country. While polls show Le Pen leading in the first round of voting, they also suggest that she would lose heavily to any of the main candidates in a run-off.”