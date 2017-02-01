Justices Rarely Surprise Those Who Appoint Them

Jeffrey Toobin: “President Trump wanted a strong conservative voice, and he’ll get one with Gorsuch… There is a pervasive mythology that justices of the Supreme Court turn out to surprise the Presidents who appointed them. This myth dates to the Eisenhower administration, when the President was indeed surprised by how liberal Earl Warren and William Brennan turned out to be. But in recent decades, presidents have gotten what they wanted with their Supreme Court appointments… Kennedy (appointed by Ronald Reagan) and David Souter (George H.W. Bush) are only modestly different from what they appeared to be.”