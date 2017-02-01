Senate GOP Suspends Rules on Nominations

Senate Republicans “took an extraordinary step to move forward with two of President Trump’s top Cabinet nominees after confronting a boycott from Democrats across the aisle,” CNN reports.

“Republican lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee — the panel that oversees the nomination of Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary and Rep. Tom Price to be secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services — gathered for the second day in a row with Democrats on the committee refusing to show up.”

“Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) allowed the Republicans on the committee to vote to suspend the rules of the committee… Under the rules, it is required that at least one Democrat be present for the panel to vote to send a nominee to the Senate floor. On Tuesday, not a single Democrat showed up, putting the two nominations at a standstill. With the committee rules suspended, the 14 Republicans in the room voted Wednesday morning to move the Mnuchin and Price nominations to the full Senate.”

Rick Hasen: “Let’s be clear: the Senate will mostly function like a majority institution if that’s what Republicans want, including on confirming Judge Gorsuch. But then they own everything. And will reap what they sow when they are in the minority.”