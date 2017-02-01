Trump Takes Hair Growth Drug

President Trump’s personal doctor told the New York Times that the commander-in-chief takes a drug to stimulate hair growth.

“The disclosure that Mr. Trump uses a prostate-related drug to maintain growth of his scalp hair, which has not been publicly known, appears to solve a riddle of why Mr. Trump has a very low level of prostate specific antigen, or PSA, a marker for prostate cancer. Mr. Trump takes a small dose of the drug, finasteride, which lowers PSA levels. Finasteride is marketed as Propecia to treat male-pattern baldness.”