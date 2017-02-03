Bentley Could Appoint AG Investigating Him to Senate

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) “has narrowed the list of possible replacements for Jeff Sessions to six names, including that of one state official who could be investigating the very governor that would appoint him to the U.S. Senate,” the Birmingham News reports.

The inclusion of Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange (R) on the list has raised questions since Strange has been investigating Bentley in connection to possible impeachment offenses surrounding his relationship with former adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason. If Bentley appoints Strange to the U.S. Senate, the governor will then be able to appoint his successor.