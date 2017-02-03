Dueling Rulings on Immigration Ban Add to Chaos

“Rival court decisions on opposite sides of the country created deep confusion over President Trump’s immigration order on Friday, with a federal judge in Boston issuing a decision defending the measure and another in Seattle blocking it nationwide,” the New York Times reports.

“The Seattle ruling was the most far-reaching to date, temporarily reopening the door to visa holders from seven predominantly Muslim countries.”

“The decisions added to widespread disagreement over how the policy was being carried out, flummoxing immigration lawyers, government officials and travelers a full week after its signing.”