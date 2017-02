Anthony Scaramucci, who will no longer join the Trump White House, has told people that Washington, DC is “a tough town,” Politico reports.

“While he was in New York, Omarosa Manigault, another Trump aide, sought to take his office with a better view of the Washington Monument, according to people familiar with her move. Manigault now may get the office, since Scaramucci is now not expected to join the administration.”