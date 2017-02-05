Trump Resumes Twitter Attacks on Judge

President Trump resumed tweeting against the judge who blocked his executive order on immigration, blaming the court system “if something happens” that could put the U.S. in “peril,” Politico reports.

Said Trump: “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”

A few minutes later, he added: “I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!”