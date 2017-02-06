Will Mulvaney Be First to Resign from Trump Cabinet?

Stan Collender says that OMB Director Mick Mulvaney will be either the most important member of the Trump cabinet or the first one out the door.

“Mulvaney’s positions on a variety of critical spending, tax and budget process issues are so different from Trump’s and so likely to get in the way of White House and congressional Republican plans that he could quickly find himself opposing what both Trump and the GOP majorities in Congress want to do. That’s why it’s not hard to imagine Mulvaney quitting or Trump demanding his resignation shortly after he joins the administration.”