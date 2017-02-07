Republicans Fear for Safety as Obamacare Protests Grow

House Republicans during a closed-door meeting Tuesday discussed safety precautions to protect themselves and their staff from anti-Obamacare repeal protesters storming town halls and offices, sources in the room told Politico.

“The conference discussion comes as Democratic activists around the nation ramp up protests against Republican to repeal Obamacare. Protesters have disrupted town halls and other public events, jeering and yelling at Republicans just as conservatives did to Democrats when they were writing the law eight years ago.”