Trump Aide Pledges to Keep Saying ‘Fake News’

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, said that the administration will continue using the term “fake news” until the media understands that their “monumental desire” to attack the President is wrong, CNN reports.

Said Gorka: “There is a monumental desire on behalf of the majority of the media, not just the pollsters, the majority of the media to attack a duly elected President in the second week of his term. That’s how unhealthy the situation is and until the media understands how wrong that attitude is, and how it hurts their credibility, we are going to continue to say, fake news. I’m sorry… That’s the reality.”