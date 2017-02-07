Warren Silenced on Senate Floor

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “has earned a rare rebuke by the Senate for — believe it or not — quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor,” the Boston Globe reports.

“The Massachusetts Democrat ran afoul of the chamber’s arcane rules by reading a 30-year-old letter from Dr. Martin Luther King’s widow that dated to Sen. Jeff Sessions’ failed judicial nomination three decades ago… Quoting King technically put Warren in violation of Senate rules for ‘’impugning the motives’’ of Sessions, though senators have said far worse stuff. And Warren was reading from a letter that was written 10 years before Sessions was even elected to the Senate.”

“Warren is forbidden from speaking again on Sessions’ nomination.”