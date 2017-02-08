9/11 Mastermind Wrote Letter to Obama

“The alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 terror attacks wrote former President Barack Obama in a long suppressed letter that America brought the 9/11 attacks on itself for years of foreign policy that killed innocent people across the world,” the Miami Herald reports.

Said Khalid Sheik Mohammed: “It was not we who started the war against you in 9/11. It was you and your dictators in our land.”

“It is dated January 2015 but didn’t reach the White House until a military judge ordered Guantánamo prison to deliver it days before Obama left office.”