GOP Lawmakers Wary of Coming Trump Budget

Politico: “GOP lawmakers are fretting that Trump’s spending requests, due out in a month or so, will blow a gaping hole in the federal budget — ballooning the debt and undermining the party’s doctrine of fiscal discipline.”

“Trump has signaled he’s serious about a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, as he promised on the campaign trail. He also wants Republicans to approve extra spending this spring to build a wall along the U.S. southern border and beef up the military — the combined price tag of which could reach $50 billion, insiders say. And that’s to say nothing of tax cuts, which the president’s team has suggested need not necessarily be paid for.”

Playbook: “Note to the White House: There is already serious concern in the Capitol that Congress will not be able to pass a spending bill to start construction on the border wall with Mexico. So if Trump wants a wall started, he needs to send legislation to Congress sooner rather than later.”