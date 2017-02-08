Senate Democrats Echo Warren on the Floor

“Elizabeth Warren’s fellow Democrats are taking to the Senate floor to read the same letter criticizing attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions that got Warren formally chastised by the GOP — but drawing no similar objections so far as they push back against her rare rebuke,” Politico reports.

“At least four Democrats have uttered the same passage on the Senate floor from Coretta Scott King’s 1986 statement against Sessions’ federal judge nomination that got Warren punished: Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Tom Udall, Sen. Jeff Merkley, and Sen. Bernie Sanders.”