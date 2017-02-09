Strange Appointed to Senate Seat Vacated by Sessions

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) named state Attorney General Luther Strange (R) to the U.S. Senate seat left empty by Jeff Sessions, the AP reports.

“In elevating Strange to the U.S. Senate, Bentley also will have the authority to appoint a state attorney general to fulfill the remainder of Strange’s term. The appointment comes two months after Strange asked an Alabama House committee to pause an impeachment probe of Bentley, who was accused last year of having an affair with a onetime top political adviser.”