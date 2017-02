President Trump “attacked the military record of Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), suggesting that the Connecticut lawmaker misrepresented his conversation with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch as he did with his service in the Marine Corps Reserves,” Politico reports.

Gorsuch reportedly told Blumenthal that he was “demoralized” and “disheartened” by Trump’s attacks on the military. A Gorsuch spokesman confirmed the comments were made.