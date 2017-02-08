Gorsuch Criticized Trump Attacks on Judges

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch told Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) that President Trump’s tweets about the judiciary are “demoralizing” and “disheartening,” CNN reports.

Said Blumenthal: “He said very specifically that they were demoralizing and disheartening and he characterized them very specifically that way. I said they were more than disheartening and I said to him that he has an obligation to make his views clear to the American people, so they understand how abhorrent or unacceptable President Trump’s attacks on the judiciary are.”