Graham Says Silencing of Warren Was ‘Long Overdue’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) supported the silencing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on the Senate floor last night, CNN reports.

Said Graham: “The bottom line is, it was long overdue with her. I mean, she is clearly running for the nomination in 2020.”

He added: “The Democratic Party is being pushed really hard by the most extreme voices in their community, and they just don’t know how to handle it. If they empower her, then I think the Democratic Party is gonna lose way with the vast majority of the American people.”