Trump Demotes the Council of Economic Advisers

The White House said that the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers will no longer be part of the president’s cabinet, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The diminished stature for the CEA, which was part of President Obama’s cabinet and has advised presidents for over seven decades on the economic impact of their policies, means Mr. Trump will likely rely more heavily on other advisers, such as Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president who is head of the National Economic Council, and Peter Navarro, the trade critic who is leading the National Trade Council.”